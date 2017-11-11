Feng rises to No. 1 with second straight win

Shanshan Feng’s ascendance defied such steep odds.

Growing up in China, when golf was in its infancy, where opportunities and support were so hard to come by, where the game was sometimes challenged as too elitist for the culture’s tastes, Feng turned herself into the greatest of pioneers.

She turned herself into China’s first major championship winner, its first Olympic medalist in golf and now its first world No. 1.

With Feng’s victory Saturday at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, she will move to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, according to the projections.

She did it in a most meaningful way, winning on Hainan Island in her homeland.

“I'm really, really excited and very proud of myself,” Feng said. “I think it's special because I won this tournament to become world No. 1. I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world No. 1 in front of all the people at home. I'm really happy about that.”

Feng closed with a 2-under-par 70, finishing at 9-under overall, a shot ahead of Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (70) and four ahead ahead of Sung Hyun Park (72), who is projected to lose the No. 1 ranking a week after gaining it.

Americans Jessica Korda (71) and Megan Khang (68) and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (73) also tied for third.

That’s back-to-back LPGA victories for Feng, giving her three for the year, which equals I.K. Kim for most titles on tour this season.

Feng, 28, will become the fifth player in 2017 to hold the Rolex world No. 1 ranking, the most No. 1s in a single season in women’s golf since the world rankings were initiated in 2006.

After hoisting the trophy Saturday, Feng seemed as excited about the possibilities for continuing to grow golf in China as she did for what it means to her career.

“Hopefully, there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world No. 1's coming up from China,” Feng said.

Shanshan Feng saw this coming even if few others did.

At year’s start, Feng turned to her long-time swing coach, Gary Gilchrist, and confided a bold feeling growing within her.

“You know, this could be my year to get to No. 1,” Feng told Gilchrist.

Feng confided that after playing a practice round at Isleworth Country Club in Windermere, Fla., with then world No. 1 Lydia Ko, former world No. 1 Yani Tseng and 10-time LPGA winner Paula Creamer.

Gilchrist set up the practice round for his four students.

“I think she just looked around and said, `Mentally, I have what it takes,’” Gilchrist said. “That is Shanshan’s greatest strength.”

Feng’s sense of what’s possible seemed to grow after she won a silver medal at the Olympic Games last summer and then closed the LPGA season with a pair of victories in Asia.

“Towards the end of last year, I felt that I had not won enough LPGA titles yet,” said Feng, who now has nine career wins. “I needed to give myself more opportunities, and more chances and more pressure, in order to get to the objective, in order to become world No. 1.

“Because some of my friends were already world No. 1, comparing myself to them, I realized that I have a shot. Also, I realized that I'm 28 years old now. I felt the younger generation is coming up and the pressure is right there. I needed to give it a go. If not, maybe down the line, I won't have this opportunity anymore. So that was my motivation.”

HAINAN, China – Shanshan Feng shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the Blue Bay LPGA by one stroke.

With the win, Feng is projected to become the first top-ranked golfer - male or female - from China.

''I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world No. 1 in front of all the people at home,'' said Feng, who finished on 9-under 279. ''I'm really happy about that, and I hope all the Chinese are going to be watching me ... Hopefully there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world No. 1s coming up from China.''

Feng, who won last week in Japan, became the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (70) was second at 8 under, just one shot behind Feng after narrowly missing a birdie attempt on the 72nd hole.

''I was just trying to give myself a chance,'' Jutanugarn said of her final putt.

Current top-ranked Sung Hyun Park (72), Jessica Korda (71), Megan Khang (68) and Ashleigh Buhai (73) all tied for third.

Jamieson leads Dubuisson by one at Nedbank

SUN CITY, South Africa – A bogey-free 67 gave Scott Jamieson a 1-shot lead on Saturday heading into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

Jamieson edged ahead of overnight leader Victor Dubuisson (71) and has a chance at just his second European Tour title. His only previous tour victory was also in South Africa, at the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012.

''It would be the biggest moment of my career, I'll be well aware of that tomorrow,'' Jamieson said. ''I've got to see if I can step up to the challenge.''

Jamieson made five birdies in his third round to move to 8-under par overall, just ahead of Dubuisson.

Home player Brandon Grace (68) and Martin Kaymer (69) are tied for third on 5 under, two behind Dubuisson and three off the lead.

Kaymer, the two-time major champion and Nedbank Challenge winner in 2012, surged into contention with consecutive 69s on Friday and Saturday. Grace leads the charge for South Africa, which hasn't had a home winner at Sun City since 2007.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood finally found his form with a 5-under 67, which included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 No. 10. That put Fleetwood, who struggled on the first two days, into a tie for seventh at 2 under, six behind leader Jamieson.

Fleetwood would wrap up the Race to Dubai title with victory at Sun City, but the Englishman will also be focused on finishing strongly and extending his standings lead over Justin Rose ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship next weekend.

Goydos, Singh, Janzen share lead at Schwab

PHOENIX - Defending champion Paul Goydos and major winners Vijay Singh and Lee Janzen shot 7-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Bernhard Langer, trying to sweep the PGA Tour Champions' three playoff events and win the Charles Schwab Cup season points title for the fourth straight year and fifth overall, was tied for 28th at even-par 71 at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club. The points leader is one of five players who needs only to win the season-ending tournament to top the yearlong points competition.

Jerry Smith and Glen Day were a stroke back at 65, and Corey Pavin, David Toms and Joe Durant shot 66.

Goydos birdied two of the last three holes and five of the final seven on the traditional course that hosted the Phoenix Open until 1987.

''The golf course is in perfect shape,'' Goydos said. ''It's just you want the scores to be higher, have lousy greens and bad fairways and the scores will be plenty high enough. The scores are going to be good. I don't think 20 under's going to win, but I think it's going to be a pretty low score unless something funny happens with the weather.''

Goydos accidentally moved the ball with his putter on the par-3 eighth green.

''Since the Dustin Johnson situation, you play the local rule and if you accidentally cause the ball to move with the putter, even if you touch it with your putter, it's not a penalty,'' Goydos said. ''I have to put it back, which I did, so it was a 3. Then from that point on good things kind of happened.''

In his victory last year at Desert Mountain, Goydos opened with a 62. The two-time PGA Tour winner took the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August for his fifth senior title.

The 60-year-old Langer opened the playoffs with victories in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, and took the PowerShares QQQ Championship two weeks ago in Thousand Oaks, California.

He won three of the tour's five majors this season and has a tour-best seven victories. Langer has never won the season-ending event, finishing in the top 10 seven times in nine starts.

Singh played the final 10 holes in 6 under.

''I played nicely,'' Singh said. ''I drove the ball well, which is key on this golf course. I think you've got to hit a lot of fairways. Putted nicely, made some nice good putts. Anytime you drive it well and make some putts, you're going to shoot a low one. So, very happy with the start and hope to keep it going.''

He teamed with Carlos Franco to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April for his lone senior title.

Janzen had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. He won his lone senior title in 2015.

''Everybody in the field knows scoring's going to be low, so I think the mindset is you've got to shoot low scores all three days,'' Janzen said. ''You don't want to get behind.''

Scott McCarron is second in the standings, followed by Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kevin Sutherland. McCarron, playing alongside Langer in the final group on the warm, sunny afternoon in the desert, closed with a bogey for a 68. Sutherland had a 69, Perry shot 72, and Jimenez was tied for last in the 36-player field at 74.

Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie and John Daly were at 69.

Rodgers leads halted OHL Classic at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico - Patrick Rodgers kept making birdies until his name was atop the leaderboard and it was too dark to play any longer Friday.

Rodgers, a former Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the top player in college, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and reached 11-under par until the storm-delayed OHL Classic at Mayakoba was suspended by darkness.

Rodgers hit his tee shot on the par-5 seventh hole, one of the three holes he will have to complete Saturday morning.

Rickie Fowler, playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup, was at 10 under with three holes left. The second round was halted for 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Patton Kizzire, the 18-hole leader after a 62, overcame the wind and the rain - at times both - and a double bogey on his 10th hole. He made three straight birdies for a 1-under 70 and finished 36 holes at 10-under 132.

Brian Gay and Brandon Harkins, the 31-year-old rookie from northern California, were at 9-under 133.

Martin Piller was at 8 under and still had nine holes to play.

Rodgers, who was 7 under for his round when play was stopped, is one of the few players from the fabled high school class of 2011 who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. He grew up in junior golf with fellow class members Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Emiliano Grillo and Xander Schauffele.

Rodgers, who grew up outside Indianapolis and starred at Stanford, has yet to make a bogey at El Camaleon in 33 holes.

For all the attention on the youth movement golf, Harkins is a different kind of rookie. He has toiled on the smaller tours, particularly in Canada on the Mackenzie Tour, to finally earn his card. He began his rookie season with a tie for ninth at the Safeway Open.

He finished up the second round of the OHL Classic with his name on the leaderboard, though it wasn't quite the finish he had in mind. Starting on the 13th hole, Harkins alternated making birdies and bogeys until he drove into a fairway bunker on the 18th, didn't get on the green and failed to get up-and-down.

''Definitely exciting,'' he said of his name on the board. ''But to be honest, I didn't really watch any board. Wasn't quite the finish I was looking for, trading birdies and bogeys like that, but I really can't complain in the wind like this.''

Kizzire also had to lean on patience in the tough weather.

''I had a few hiccups out there, but with the wind and the rain - and with the wind and rain together - it was tough,'' Kizzire said. ''And the stop and start was tough. But I hung in there, made a few birdies there toward the end of my round and then survived that really tough rain that we had there at the end.''

Oscar Frausto had a 66 and at 7-under 135 had the low score among the five Mexican players in the field. Roberto Diaz, who also competed in the World Golf Championship in Mexico City earlier this year, had a 65 and was another shot behind.

Beau Hossler, who had a chance to win last week in Las Vegas, shot 66 to reach 6-under 136.

