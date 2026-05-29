Memorial Tournament 2026: Who’s in the signature-event field at Muirfield Village?

The seventh of eight signature events on the PGA Tour season gets underway next week at Muirfield Village. The Memorial Tournament is an annual, late spring tradition, and brings another incredibly deep field to central Ohio.

Scottie Scheffler is looking for a three-peat after successfully defending his title last year with four-stroke victory. He joined Tiger Woods as the only players to repeat as champions at Jack Nicklaus’ tournament. Woods also hit the trifecta, winning in 1999-2001.

Steve Stricker is the most recent player to win the same PGA Tour event three times, capturing the John Deere Classic in 2009-11.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also in the field. It’s the first signature event that has featured both McIlroy and Scheffler since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Here’s a look at the initial field as of Friday at 5 p.m. ET: