Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch
The leaderboard at Colonial remains tight entering the weekend, and that means golf fans are likely in for a treat.
PGA Tour rookie Jordan Smith carries the 36-hole lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge but it is anybody’s tournament with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman just one shot back.
And then there’s reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, who sits two off Smith’s lead at 10 under. He’s T-6 with names like Russell Henley (the world’s 12th-ranked player), Akshay Bhatia (this year’s Arnold Palmer champ) and Alex Smalley (2026 PGA runner-up).
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Round 3 tee times at Colonial Country Club
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:36 AM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Pierceson Coody
Jackson Suber
|8:47 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Patrick Rodgers
Johnny Keefer
|8:58 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Brandt Snedeker
Patrick Fishburn
|9:09 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Takumi Kanaya
Seamus Power
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Steven Fisk
Adam Schenk
|9:31 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Max McGreevy
Nico Echavarria
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Jeffrey Kang
Nick Dunlap
|9:58 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Taylor Moore
Michael Kim
|10:09 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Roy
Erik van Rooyen
|10:31 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Justin Thomas
J.T. Poston
|10:42 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Blanchet
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Thorbjørn Olesen
|10:53 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Davis Thompson
Adrien Saddier
|11:09 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Smotherman
Tom Kim
Ben Griffin
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Keita Nakajima
Luke Clanton
|11:31 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Kuchar
Matt McCarty
Lee Hodges
|11:42 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Joel Dahmen
Tom Hoge
|11:53 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Garrick Higgo
Andrew Putnam
|12:04 PM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Ricky Castillo
Andrew Novak
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Gary Woodland
Ludvig Åberg
|12:31 PM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Mac Meissner
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:42 PM
EDT
|1
Brice Garnett
Michael Brennan
A.J. Ewart
|12:53 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Alex Smalley
Russell Henley
|1:04 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Hideki Matsuyama
J.J. Spaun
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
Michael Thorbjornsen
Ryan Gerard