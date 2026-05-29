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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published May 29, 2026 07:21 PM
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
May 29, 2026 08:16 PM
Akshay Bhatia admitted that subconsciously something might be going on with his driver, despite emphasizing confidence in where his game is at after shooting a 5-under 65 at Colonial Country Club on Friday.

The leaderboard at Colonial remains tight entering the weekend, and that means golf fans are likely in for a treat.

PGA Tour rookie Jordan Smith carries the 36-hole lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge but it is anybody’s tournament with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman just one shot back.

And then there’s reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, who sits two off Smith’s lead at 10 under. He’s T-6 with names like Russell Henley (the world’s 12th-ranked player), Akshay Bhatia (this year’s Arnold Palmer champ) and Alex Smalley (2026 PGA runner-up).

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Image for Charles Schwab Challenge - Rd 3
Charles Schwab Challenge - Rd 3
The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Round 3 tee times at Colonial Country Club

Time
TeePlayers
8:36 AM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Pierceson Coody

Jackson Suber

8:47 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Patrick Rodgers

Johnny Keefer

8:58 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Brandt Snedeker

Patrick Fishburn

9:09 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Takumi Kanaya

Seamus Power

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Steven Fisk

Adam Schenk

9:31 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Nico Echavarria

9:42 AM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Jeffrey Kang

Nick Dunlap

9:58 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore

Michael Kim

10:09 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Roy

Erik van Rooyen

10:31 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Thomas

J.T. Poston

10:42 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Blanchet

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Thorbjørn Olesen

10:53 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Davis Thompson

Adrien Saddier

11:09 AM
EDT		1

Austin Smotherman

Tom Kim

Ben Griffin

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Keita Nakajima

Luke Clanton

11:31 AM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Matt McCarty

Lee Hodges

11:42 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Joel Dahmen

Tom Hoge

11:53 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Garrick Higgo

Andrew Putnam

12:04 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Ricky Castillo

Andrew Novak

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Gary Woodland

Ludvig Åberg

12:31 PM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Mac Meissner

Ryo Hisatsune

12:42 PM
EDT		1

Brice Garnett

Michael Brennan

A.J. Ewart

12:53 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Smalley

Russell Henley

1:04 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ryan Gerard