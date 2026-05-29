Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch

The leaderboard at Colonial remains tight entering the weekend, and that means golf fans are likely in for a treat.

PGA Tour rookie Jordan Smith carries the 36-hole lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge but it is anybody’s tournament with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman just one shot back.

And then there’s reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, who sits two off Smith’s lead at 10 under. He’s T-6 with names like Russell Henley (the world’s 12th-ranked player), Akshay Bhatia (this year’s Arnold Palmer champ) and Alex Smalley (2026 PGA runner-up).

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Rd 3 The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Round 3 tee times at Colonial Country Club