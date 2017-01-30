Equipment Insider

Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'

By

Will Gray
January 30, 2017, 4:26 pm

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) has already established itself as one of the most expensive club manufacturers in the game, but that price tag may soon go up.

The company was launched in 2015 by GoDaddy.com founder Bob Parsons, who told the Arizona Republic that he estimates he spent close to $350,000 on his own golf equipment the year prior. The clubs unabashedly target a high-end demographic, with a full set selling for approximately $5,000.

PXG was not present at last week's PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, and Parsons stated that his company will "never" attend the annual expo.

"We're not in that business," he said. "It's the same reason Ferrari doesn't go to the Detroit auto show."

Over the last two years, Parsons has recruited a stable of professional players that includes major champ Zach Johnson and former FedEx Cup champ Billy Horschel, and this year the company inked an endorsement deal with world No. 1 Lydia Ko.

While the current price may be too rich for many consumers, Parsons indicated that it will only go up when the company introduces its next product line.

"We're working on a process that has never been done before and is incredibly expensive," he said. "Our next set of clubs are going to cost a lot more."

Bob Parsons, PXG

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

