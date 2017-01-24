Titleist releases Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3

Scotty Cameron’s latest addition to his Select line of putters is the Select Newport 3.

The putter is a teardrop-shaped, heel-shafted mid-mallet.

According to Titleist:

*Based on the classic Newport head shape, is designed with a flow neck (with ¾” offset) for players that need maximum toe flow in their stroke.

*Multi-material technology – featuring a precision milled, lightweight 6061 aircraft grade aluminum face inlay fused to the precision-milled 303 stainless steel body – distributes weight for higher MOI performance. This multi-material design combines with Scotty’s tour-proven heel-and-toe sole weighting technology to increase stability and forgiveness throughout the stroke.

*A built-in vibration dampening system connects the milled aluminum face inlay with the stainless steel body, producing a responsive feel and feedback that Scotty describes as “soft, but solid.”