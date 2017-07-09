Golf Central Blog

After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break

By

Randall Mell
July 9, 2017, 4:44 pm

RSS

Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome didn’t have to wait until she teed it up at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., to experience the external pressures that will come playing the U.S. Women’s Open there this week.

Lincicome announced Sunday that she’s going off Twitter this week because of the backlash she’s getting over a comment she made about the possibility Trump will attend next week’s event.

Lincicome was among players at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week who were asked how they felt about playing the U.S. Women’s Open at one of President Trump’s golf courses.

“Hopefully, maybe, he doesn’t show up, and it won’t be a big debacle, and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune after the first round at Olympia Fields. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

UltraViolet, a national group formed to fight sexism and expand women’s rights, is protesting the U.S. Women’s Open's staging at a Trump course. UltraViolet is accusing the USGA and LPGA of “giving millions in revenue, free advertising and branding to Trump, a racist, sexist, sexual predator.”

Lincicome’s comments, which she said were misconstrued by readers, made her a target on Twitter.

“Starting tomorrow, I will be off Twitter for this whole week,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I never meant to offend anyone with my comments to the reporter last week. My point was I just want this week (the biggest week of the year) to be about the golf and not politics. And some of you keep going on about it. I’m sorry to my close followers because I truly enjoy being on Twitter and letting you know what’s going on in my life. (Especially when I go fishing). Talk to you guys next week.” 

Article Tags: 

Brittany Lincicome, Donald Trump, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Rahm appears on path to major success
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Rahm cruises to six-shot win at Irish Open
Schauffele rallies for first win at Greenbrier

Trending

Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Social Snapshots: July 2017
'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut
Mickelson chosen to design Trump course in Bali
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon
Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back
Equipment tampering issues raised at French Open
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.