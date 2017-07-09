After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break

Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome didn’t have to wait until she teed it up at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., to experience the external pressures that will come playing the U.S. Women’s Open there this week.

Lincicome announced Sunday that she’s going off Twitter this week because of the backlash she’s getting over a comment she made about the possibility Trump will attend next week’s event.

Lincicome was among players at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week who were asked how they felt about playing the U.S. Women’s Open at one of President Trump’s golf courses.

“Hopefully, maybe, he doesn’t show up, and it won’t be a big debacle, and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune after the first round at Olympia Fields. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

UltraViolet, a national group formed to fight sexism and expand women’s rights, is protesting the U.S. Women’s Open's staging at a Trump course. UltraViolet is accusing the USGA and LPGA of “giving millions in revenue, free advertising and branding to Trump, a racist, sexist, sexual predator.”

Lincicome’s comments, which she said were misconstrued by readers, made her a target on Twitter.

“Starting tomorrow, I will be off Twitter for this whole week,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I never meant to offend anyone with my comments to the reporter last week. My point was I just want this week (the biggest week of the year) to be about the golf and not politics. And some of you keep going on about it. I’m sorry to my close followers because I truly enjoy being on Twitter and letting you know what’s going on in my life. (Especially when I go fishing). Talk to you guys next week.”