Bryan now in line for more major bids via OWGR

Wesley Bryan's breakthrough victory at the RBC Heritage earned him spots in the 2017 PGA Championship and 2018 Masters. But his subsequent rise through the Official World Golf Rankings could supply him with two more major championship berths.

Bryan went from No. 73 to No. 37 in the world after edging Luke Donald at Harbour Town Golf Links, marking the first time the Augusta, Ga., resident has ever been inside the OWGR top 50. Should he remain in the top 60 by May 22 he'll automatically qualify for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, while Bryan needs to stay inside the top 50 by May 29 to qualify for The Open this summer at Royal Birkdale.

It's an enticing incentive for Bryan, who has never played in a major before and who made his PGA Tour debut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic less than a year ago.

After another close call on Hilton Head Island, Donald moved up 27 spots to No. 69 in the latest rankings. Patrick Cantlay's T-3 finish moved him from No. 214 to No. 131, while Ollie Schniederjans jumped from No. 136 to No. 102 after matching Cantlay's result. William McGirt, who also finished T-3, went from No. 50 to No. 44.

The only change inside the top 10 this week came at No. 10, where Adam Scott eked past Justin Thomas by 0.021 points based on divisor math.

Dustin Johnson maintains more than a four-point lead over No. 2 Rory McIlroy, followed by Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth. Henrik Stenson remains at No. 6, followed by Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Scott.

Still idle since aggravating a back injury in February, Tiger Woods fell eight more spots to No. 788 in the world.