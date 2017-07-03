Golf Central Blog

Chamblee calls anchor ban enforcement 'appalling'

July 3, 2017, 9:54 am

The anchor ban has been in place for a year and a half, but debate – and emotion – still lingers.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee took to Twitter this weekend to criticize enforcement of the ban, calling it “appalling.”

Chamblee stated he was against the initial ban, but now his issue is with the way the rule in enforced.

Though he didn’t mention Bernhard Langer by name, the manner in which the anchor ban is enforced resurfaced this week at the U.S. Senior Open. People on social media as well as Fox Sports discussed how close Langer keeps his left hand to his chest while using a long putter.

USGA discussed the matter with Langer before his Saturday round.

“They brought it to my attention, but they said you’re totally within the rules, there’s nothing wrong with what you’re doing,” Langer said. “It didn’t bother me.”

Brandel Chamblee, Bernhard Langer, Anchoring ban

