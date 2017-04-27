Crane settles $6K putting contest debt: 'We’re all good'

AVONDALE, La. – The social-media controversy surrounding Ben Crane’s putting-contest debt is now over.

PGA Tour veteran Tom Gillis took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out Crane for allegedly owing his “friend" $6,000 for a lost putting contest in Phoenix.

More players got dragged into the mix, with Charley Hoffman posting on Instagram that it was Daniel Berger who had won the contest and been stiffed out of the cash.

Crane denied comment on Wednesday afternoon, but he said after his first round Thursday that “it’s all good.”

“One thing was said and another thing was said. It was miscommunicated,” Crane said. “But we’re all good. We had a great conversation about it.”

Payment has been made in full. Well done @bencranegolf — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 27, 2017

Crane said that he has yet to speak with Gillis about the incident.

“He wasn’t there. He has no idea what happened,” Crane said. “There’s no reason for me to defend myself. Daniel and I had our conversation, and that was it so we’re all good.”

Berger confirmed Thursday that the situation has been “handled.”

“We took care of it,” he said. “I wish it didn’t come to that, but it’s all taken care of. It’s crazy how powerful social media can be. I didn’t have anything to do with that. We got it handled.

“I like Ben. He’s a great dude, so I’ve got nothing bad to say about him.”

In fact, Crane said he and Berger warmed up next to each other before the first round of foursomes play at TPC Louisiana.

Said Crane, laughing: “I asked him what he wanted to play for.”