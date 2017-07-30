Creamer to play Women's British qualifier Monday

IRVINE, Scotland – Paula Creamer is working overtime to find her form.

That means an extra-long week in Scotland if she is going to play her way into the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

After posting a 3-under-par 69 Sunday to tie for 13th at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open, Creamer said she was going to head over to walk The Castle Course at St. Andrews to prepare for Monday’s Ricoh Women’s British Open qualifier.

Creamer did not meet any of the Women’s British Open qualifying criteria for the first time in her professional career, so she is among more than 100 players in the last qualifier for the championship. She needs to finish among the top 20 or so to advance.

“The last time I had to qualify for something was when I was an amateur for the U.S. Open,” Creamer said. “It is what it is, and I'm going to go out and try to play like a one-day tournament and try to win it. We'll see what happens.”

Creamer, 30, whose 10 LPGA titles includes the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, has slipped to No. 127 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. She entered the Ladies Scottish Open 105th on the LPGA money list.

“I can't go in it with a negative frame of mind,” Creamer said of the qualifier. “I've always liked a challenge. I mean, obviously this is a little bit more than what I've wanted, but I'm playing well. I've hit the ball really well.”

Creamer isn’t the only big name trying to play her way into Women’s British Open on Monday. World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies is also in the field. Davies, 53, is looking to extend her streak of 31 consecutive appearances in the Women’s British Open.