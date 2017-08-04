Golf Central Blog

Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut

Will Gray
August 4, 2017, 10:27 am

If you're going to chirp on social media, you have to be prepared to own it.

That's a lesson PGA Tour pro Steve Wheatcroft learned the hard way this week, courtesy of a certain two-time NBA MVP. Heading into Steph Curry's Web.com Tour debut at the Ellie Mae Classic, multiple betting outlets offered props on Curry's performance, with a consensus over/under of 76.5 for his score.

Wheatcroft, who tied for 54th at last week's RBC Canadian Open and is playing this week at the Barracuda Championship, took to Twitter to express his opinion that Curry had "no chance in hell" to shoot 76 or better on the par-70 layout at TPC Stonebrae:

Wheatcroft was certainly not alone in that opinion, but Curry proved his doubters wrong with a 4-over 74 in the opening round that included three birdies. Afterwards he went back to Wheatcroft with a tongue-in-cheek reply:

To his credit, Wheatcroft took the jab in stride and tipped his hat to Curry:

