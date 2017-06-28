Golf Central Blog

NBA's Curry to play Web.com Tour event

By

Ryan Lavner
June 28, 2017, 9:25 am

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has often wondered how his golf game would stack up against the pros.

Now he’ll have his opportunity.

The Golden State Warriors guard has received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, which will be held Aug. 3-6 in Northern California. The event at TPC Stonebrae benefits the Warriors Community Foundation.

Curry, a 2 handicap, has played in the American Century Championship celebrity event as well as Wednesday pro-ams at the Wells Fargo Championship and Safeway Classic. But it’ll be the first time that he tees it up in an official Tour-sanctioned event.

“When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it’s a passion of mine,” Curry said. “But to be able to play against the next and best golf professionals will be a huge honor and huge treat.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself, but mostly having a lot of fun and hopefully raising a lot of money for the foundation.”

It’s not the first time that tournament officials have offered a spot to one of the Bay Area’s biggest sports figures. Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice made three appearances in this event, missing the cut each time. 

Steph Curry, NBA, Golden State Warriors, Web.com Tour, PGA Tour

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

@RyanLavnerGC

