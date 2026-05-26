U.S. Women’s Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
Published May 26, 2026 12:24 PM
The 81st U.S. Women’s Open tees off Thursday, June 4, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Before this year’s champion is crowned, here’s where future editions will be contested with locations and known dates as determined by the USGA.
- 2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio (June 3-6)
- 2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. (June 1-4)
- 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 7-10)
- 2030: Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn. (May 30-June 2)
- 2031: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- 2032: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
- 2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill.
- 2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
- 2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
- 2037: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y.
- 2038: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
- 2039: TBD
- 2040: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- 2041: TBD
- 2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- 2043: TBD
- 2044: TBD
- 2045: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
- 2046: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
- 2047: TBD
- 2048: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.