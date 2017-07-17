Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson, Spieth betting co-favorites for Open

By

Will Gray
July 17, 2017, 11:06 am

RSS

As The Open week begins, there are two names sharing the top spot on the betting sheet in Las Vegas.

Dustin Johnson opened at 10/1 and has been the betting favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook since odds were first set following the U.S. Open, but he now shares co-favorite honors with Jordan Spieth at 12/1. Neither of the two men have played in the last three weeks, and they are followed by a trio of players at 15/1 that includes Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler.

Here's a look at odds on some of the top players in the field this week at Royal Birkdale, with opening-round action now just three days away:

12/1: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

15/1: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

25/1: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson

30/1: Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey

40/1: Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Alex Noren

50/1: Marc Leishman, Branden Grace

60/1: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Ian Poulter

80/1: Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Charl Schwartzel, Francesco Molinari, Andy Sullivan

100/1: Ross Fisher, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Chris Wood, Bernd Wiesberger

125/1: Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein, J.B. Holmes, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Steve Stricker, Thorbjorn Olesen, Andrew Johnston, Bryson DeChambeau

150/1: Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Chappell, Martin Laird, Hideto Tanihara, Byeong-Hun An, Jimmy Walker, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Tony Finau, Soren Kjeldsen, Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox

Article Tags: 

The Open, British Open, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Def. champ Stenson grouped with Spieth at Open
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Women's Open spotlights rising star in Park
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
McIlroy gets in early Birkdale prep after missed cuts

Trending

Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Park tops amateur Choi to win U.S. Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.