D. Johnson, Spieth betting co-favorites for Open

As The Open week begins, there are two names sharing the top spot on the betting sheet in Las Vegas.

Dustin Johnson opened at 10/1 and has been the betting favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook since odds were first set following the U.S. Open, but he now shares co-favorite honors with Jordan Spieth at 12/1. Neither of the two men have played in the last three weeks, and they are followed by a trio of players at 15/1 that includes Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler.

Here's a look at odds on some of the top players in the field this week at Royal Birkdale, with opening-round action now just three days away:

12/1: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

15/1: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

25/1: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson

30/1: Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey

40/1: Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Alex Noren

50/1: Marc Leishman, Branden Grace

60/1: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Ian Poulter

80/1: Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Charl Schwartzel, Francesco Molinari, Andy Sullivan

100/1: Ross Fisher, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Chris Wood, Bernd Wiesberger

125/1: Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein, J.B. Holmes, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Steve Stricker, Thorbjorn Olesen, Andrew Johnston, Bryson DeChambeau

150/1: Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Chappell, Martin Laird, Hideto Tanihara, Byeong-Hun An, Jimmy Walker, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Tony Finau, Soren Kjeldsen, Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox