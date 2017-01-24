Day: 'I don’t really care' about shooting 59

LA JOLLA, Calif. – There won’t be any 59s this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Probably. Maybe.

Torrey Pines’ South Course is a proven U.S. Open venue, while many players are seeing the North (albeit easier by comparison) for the first time.

And that suits Jason Day just fine.

“I like the tougher courses that don’t yield as many birdies and you’ve got to mentally grind and try to survive,” he said Tuesday.

There have been three sub-60 scores on Tour in the past five months, including last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, where Adam Hadwin shot 59 on a par-72 layout.

Day joked that breaking 60 has become as commonplace on Tour as a 2-under back nine.

“Everybody’s doing it,” he said.

The world No. 1 is as explosive as any player on Tour – his career-low round is 61 – but it’s no surprise to hear he’s more focused on trying to join the Grand-Slam club than the eight players who have broken 60.

“I don’t really care about it, to be honest,” he said. “I just want to shoot as well as I can to win a tournament, and that’s all I pretty much care about.

“Nothing to take away from the guys that shot 59, because that’s an unbelievable score. Watching Adam shoot 59 last week was special, because it’s like throwing a perfect game (in baseball). Obviously there are a lot more perfect games than 59s, but we’re slowly catching them because the guys are doing it a lot more.”