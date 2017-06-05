Despite projections, Ko maintains world No. 1

How strong is Lydia Ko’s reign as Rolex world No. 1?

Apparently, it’s so strong that she is able to beat the official Women’s World Golf Ranking projections.

Contrary to the calculations and scenarios projected by the WWGR computer program last week, Ariya Jutanugarn didn’t ascend to No. 1 in today’s release of the newest rankings. The WWGR projections released by the LPGA last week were wrong.

Ko is still No. 1 in the newest rankings, extending her reign to 85 consecutive weeks, though by the slimmest of margins. She remains No. 1 by just one one-hundredth of a point over Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week, the LPGA released the official projections made by the WWGR computer program, showing that no scenario allowed Ko to remain at No. 1, with projections that Jutanugarn or So Yeon Ryu would ascend to the top spot this week, depending on the ShopRite Classic results.

The LPGA released a statement Monday from the WWGR technical provider explaining a glitch in its world-rankings projection program:

“Last week, we issued some projections which showed Ariya Jutanugarn taking over the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings based on player finishes at the LPGA’s 2017 ShopRite LPGA Classic which concluded yesterday (Sunday, June 4). However, when official rankings were run this morning (Monday, June 5), we discovered a bug in the projection tool.

“When running the projections, the tool used the date on which the projections were run, rather than the date when the rankings would be released. Thus when projections were run last week, they included the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic in the event count for both Ko (51 events) and Jutanugarn (58 events). When the rankings were run today, that event correctly dropped from the rankings’ 104-week cycle and reduced the total number of events for both players by one (Ko 50 events; Jutanugarn 57 events) which resulted in average world ranking points of 8.37 for Ko and 8.36 for Jutanugarn. So Ko maintains the No. 1 position by a .01 point margin.

“We are working to correct the problem within the projection tool and we apologize for the error in last week’s projections.”

No. 2 Jutanugarn has a chance to overtake No. 1 Ko again this week at the Manulife Classic. Ko is not competing this week, and neither is No. 3 Ryu.