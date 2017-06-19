Golf Central Blog

DJ the betting favorite at Birkdale; Brooks 25/1

By

Nick Menta
June 19, 2017, 10:42 am

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but he is the betting favorite heading into The Open.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists Johnson as a 10/1 favorite to leave Royal Birkdale the champion golfer of the year.

DJ is followed by both Jordan Spieth and 2014 Open winner Rory McIlroy at 12/1.

Jason Day and two-time Open runner-up Sergio Garcia are next in line at 15/1.

Sunday's U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka, who finished tied for 10th at St. Andrews in 2015, returns to The Open after missing last year's third major because of injury. He is available at 25/1.

Recent past champions of note include Henrik Stenson at 20/1, Phil Mickelson at 40/1, Zach Johnson at 60/1 and Ernie Els at 250/1.

Fourteen-time major winner and three-time Open champ Tiger Woods is not on the board.

The Westgate's complete sheet appears below:

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

