Golf Central Blog

Donald birdies 18 for share of RBC lead

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 14, 2017, 5:59 pm

RSS

After two days at Harbour Town there are a lot of familiar names on the leaderboard. Here's where things stand heading into the weekend at the RBC Heritage:

Leaderboard: Graham DeLaet (-10), Luke Donald (-10), Ian Poulter (-8), Webb Simpson (-8), Sam Saunders (-7), Bud Cauley (-7), Nick Taylor (-7), Pat Perez (-7), Jason Dufner (-7)

What it means: After three front-nine birdies, Donald struggled with his swing the rest of the day, blocking several tee shots to the right on the back nine. For the second straight day he hit only seven of 14 fairways, but he kept himself in contention with his short game. Donald got up and down six out of seven times, including a gorgeous pitch on 18 that skipped forward, checked, then rolled right into the hole for birdie. He tied DeLaet for the lead at 10 under after the Canadian went out Friday morning and posted a 4-under 67 that included a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 ninth.

Round of the day: Kevin Kisner was one of the few players to make a big move in the afternoon wave. The 2015 runner-up made seven birdies and no bogeys to finish at 6 under and move up from 81st to T-10.

Best of the rest: Several players recorded 5-under 66s, including Nick Taylor, Russell Knox and Patrick Cantlay, who all moved into the top 10.

Biggest disappointment: Matthew Fitzpatrick said the RBC Heritage was his favorite event of the year, but unfortunately the Englishman will not be around for the weekend after rounds of 73-72. Other notables missing the cut were Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Camilo Villegas, Davis Love III, Charley Hoffman, Ernie Els and Bryson DeChambeau.

Main storyline heading into Saturday: Two Englishmen have a lot on the line this weekend. Donald is seeking his first win since the 2012 Valspar Championship, and Poulter needs to make $145,000 in his next two events to keep his PGA Tour card after he was granted a major medical extension last year because of an arthritic right foot.

Shot of the day: Donald was scrambling all over Harbour Town, but he ended his round with the highlight of the day:

Quote of the day: “I don't care. Life's good. What have I got to moan about? Go and play golf like you want to go and enjoy the game of golf and good things will happen.” - Poulter

Article Tags: 

Luke Donald, Ian Poulter, 2017 RBC Heritage

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.