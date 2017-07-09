First senior major for women begins Monday

Laura Davies might not be done winning majors after all.

She will rank among the favorites when she joins fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Pat Bradley, Betsy King, Amy Alcott and Hollis Stacy in Monday’s start of the inaugural Senior LPGA Championship at the French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course in Indiana.

The first senior major for women was created for women who are age 45 and over. The championship will feature an 81-player field in a 54-hole event with a $600,000 purse. The winner will take home $90,000.

Golf Channel will televise each round from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Helen Alfredsson, Jan Stephenson and Liselotte Neumann are among the 19 major championship winners in the field.

Jane Blalock, who runs the Legends Tour for women 45 and over, is among past LPGA winners in the field. So are Sally Little, Rosie Jones, Michelle McGann, Patti Rizzo, Nancy Scranton, Val Skinner, Lorie Kane and Gail Graham.