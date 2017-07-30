Golf Central Blog

Frustrated Webb laments lack of leaderboard at 18

By

Randall Mell
July 30, 2017, 4:02 pm

IRVINE, Scotland – Karrie Webb said her frustrating finish Sunday at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open left her confused where she stood.

After losing a two-shot lead with three holes to go, Webb said she played the final hole not knowing whether she needed to make birdie or eagle to force a playoff. In fact, she was two shots down.

Webb said even as she stood in a greenside bunker at the 18th, she didn’t know if she needed to hole the shot.

“There was no leaderboard at the 18th,” Webb said afterward. “It’s pretty bad to not have a leaderboard at the last.”

Webb needed to hole that bunker shot for eagle to force a playoff with Mi Hyang Lee, but the shot came up about 8 feet short.

“That’s frustrating, to not know what you need to do,” Webb said.

This marked the first time the Ladies Scottish Open was co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

Webb said she can’t remember playing an LPGA event where there wasn’t a regular leaderboard at the 18th hole.

There was a jumbo-sized TV screen at the 18th green at the Ladies Scottish, which would occasionally show the leaderboard, along with televised action and graphics, but there was no fixed leaderboard there.

Asked about the lack of a full-time scoreboard at the 18th, a tournament staffer said there were walking scorekeepers with each group who could have relayed Lee’s score to Webb.

Karrie Webb, 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC



