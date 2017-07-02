Golf Central Blog

Golf world, celebs congratulate well-liked Kang

By

Randall Mell
July 2, 2017, 7:00 pm

RSS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang’s famous friends were blowing up her cell phone with text messages Sunday after she broke through to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In the media center after, Kang was asked who she’s hearing from. She checked her cell phone and showed media, scrolling through endless texts.

The messages overwhelmed her.

There were texts from NHL legend Wayne Gretzy, former Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, the PGA Tour’s world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, comedic actor Jon Lovitz, four-time major champion Hollis Stacy, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko and so many others.

“I didn’t know I knew this many people,” Kang said.

Kang grew up in Southern California and played golf at Pepperdine in Malibu.

“I know everybody from Sherwood (Country Club),” Kang said.

What did Dustin Johnson text her?

“That’s how you are supposed to play! Congrats.”

Kang laughed.

“It’s incredible,” she said.

Here are some more tweets of players weighing in on Kang's victory.

Article Tags: 

Danielle Kang

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Kang birdies 18 to win first major at Women's PGA
Stanley beats Howell to win Quicken Loans playoff
Fleetwood holds off Uihlein to win French Open
Perry tops Triplett for second U.S. Senior Open title

Trending

Watch: Pieters hits into water, breaks driver
Rain gear snafu dooms Kang at Quicken Loans
Golf Club of Houston vandals caught by police
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy
Wie's unorthodox approach paying dividends
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
Kang trying to turn valuable advice into a major win
Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
Kang birdies 18 to win first major at Women's PGA
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.