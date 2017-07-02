Golf world, celebs congratulate well-liked Kang

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang’s famous friends were blowing up her cell phone with text messages Sunday after she broke through to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
In the media center after, Kang was asked who she’s hearing from. She checked her cell phone and showed media, scrolling through endless texts.
The messages overwhelmed her.
There were texts from NHL legend Wayne Gretzy, former Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, the PGA Tour’s world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, comedic actor Jon Lovitz, four-time major champion Hollis Stacy, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko and so many others.
“I didn’t know I knew this many people,” Kang said.
Kang grew up in Southern California and played golf at Pepperdine in Malibu.
“I know everybody from Sherwood (Country Club),” Kang said.
What did Dustin Johnson text her?
“That’s how you are supposed to play! Congrats.”
Kang laughed.
“It’s incredible,” she said.
Here are some more tweets of players weighing in on Kang's victory.
She's a MAJOR WINNER YALL!!!!!!!!!! @daniellekang pic.twitter.com/OVtylumuDJ— Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) July 2, 2017
Congrats @daniellekang !!!!!!!!!! #majorchamp #playedSTUPIDgood!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tBLYi2El6v— Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) July 2, 2017
The biggest congratulations to my big sis @daniellekang on the awesome win!!! Such amazing play #Legend #Champion https://t.co/WhvNySTyN3— Lydia Ko (@LydiaKo) July 2, 2017
Congrats @daniellekang good work on your first win and MAJOR!— Paula Creamer (@ThePCreamer) July 2, 2017
Congrats girl!!!!! @daniellekang— Jodi Ewart Shadoff (@Jodi_Ewart) July 2, 2017
Congrats @daniellekangGreat playing all week and clutch down the stretch#majorchamp— Caroline Masson (@CaroMasson) July 2, 2017
Big congrats to @daniellekang on her #KPMGWomensPGA Championship victory!!!!— Mariah Stackhouse (@MoStacksBirdies) July 2, 2017
That handshake tho@daniellekang @themichellewie @KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/xd9Q3LMwVE— LPGA (@LPGA) July 2, 2017
Hey you MAJOR WINNER @daniellekang ...the floor is lava pic.twitter.com/O8o2xsxw6R— Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) July 2, 2017
Congratulations @daniellekang!!!!! You give me goosebumps!!!! #majorchampion— Jenny Shin (@JennyShin_LPGA) July 3, 2017
A major kiss @daniellekang . Great playing and enjoy that trophy! Thanks to @KPMGWomensPGA for hosting the best event in women's golf ! pic.twitter.com/sObU4hUCBC— Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) July 2, 2017
Congratulations, @daniellekang!!!!!!!! So so so happy for this girl! https://t.co/QQMWYMQQ1o— Jeehae Lee (@jeehaeda) July 2, 2017
Go @daniellekang !!!!!— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 2, 2017
Cheering for you!!!