Golf Central Blog

Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 30, 2017, 9:25 am

RSS

Natalie Gulbis tweeted out several pictures on Thursday of her and her husband in Washington, D.C. Is a more permanent stay in the future?

According to a story in the Nevada Independent, Gulbis met with Republicans in the nation’s capital to discuss a possible Congressional run.

The report states Gulbis is eyeing the seat of Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) in Nevada’s third Congressional district; though, she would not be the lone Republican looking to take Rosen's seat, which is up for grabs in 2018.

Gulbis, 34, lives in Las Vegas. She began her LPGA career in 2002 but has played sparingly in recent seasons, focusing more on business interests off the course, including TV reporting. She is also an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and spoke for him at last year’s Republican National Convention.

Article Tags: 

Natalie Gulbis

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang learning to balance desire, patience
Cut Line: The long and short of it
Yang wakes up, makes birdie, takes KPMG lead
Quicken Loans National
KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Trending

Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course
Rahm learns success brings scheduling issues
Mom wades into water for club, laughs ensue
Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted
Jack: Tiger will have 'very hard time' returning to golf
Thomas eyes his next 63, pokes fun at Miller
M. Jutanugarn working hard on her club throws
Reed, Thomas glad Woods picking help over hosting
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
NTSB report: Fabric tear caused blimp crash
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.