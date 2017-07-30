Golf Central Blog

Hoffman falls short at RBC despite favorable ruling

By

Will Gray
July 30, 2017, 7:05 pm

RSS

The smile that crept across Charley Hoffman's face during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open dissipated by the time he lost a playoff to Jhonattan Vegas.

Hoffman started the final round with a one-shot lead, and started the day at Glen Abbey Golf Club with birdies on each of the first two holes. But he began to struggle on the greens as his round progressed, and he trailed defending champ Vegas by two shots with three holes to go.

Hoffman responded with a birdie on No. 16, but his 22-foot eagle putt on the final hole for the win missed the mark. That meant a playoff, which Vegas won on the first extra hole.

"Just didn't get the putts to the hole when they counted unfortunately," Hoffman said. "Speed wasn't on today, and they all looked good and none of them got to the hole unfortunately."

RBC Canadian Open: Articles, photos and videos

Hoffman appeared to catch a break on the 12th hole, where his ball plugged into a greenside bunker. He received a free drop because his feet touched a bunker liner when building a stance, similar to a situation Branden Grace encountered at the BMW PGA Championship. It even drew a playful remark from Hoffman's playing partner, Kevin Chappell, which was caught on-air.

"Look at the (expletive)-eating grin on his face," Chappell said.

"Hey, man. Rules," Hoffman replied.

But Hoffman flubbed the bunker shot after taking relief and still ultimately made bogey. It's the second time this year he has surrendered a late lead, having turned a share of the 54-hole lead into a T-2 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hoffman also tied for third at the Travelers Championship and finished T-4 at the Genesis Open.

"In contention again. Played well and contended all the way through," Hoffman said. "Obviously Jhonny played well and hats off to him, the way he played, and there will be another opportunity down the road for me."

Article Tags: 

Charley Hoffman, RBC Canadian Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Vegas beats Hoffman in playoff to defend RBC title
Langer cruises to 10th senior major title
M.H. Lee tops Webb after wild week at Ladies Scottish
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez

Trending

RBC Canadian Open director removed during event
Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez
Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open
Kuchar battles dizziness during Canada opener
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Lauren Thompson
Cut Line: Spieth has cake and eats it, too
Langer on verge of 10th senior major
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.