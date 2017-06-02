Hole-out eagle highlights Dufner's second 65

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Dufner missed his only green in regulation at the par-4 18th on Thursday, later commenting that he’s unsure he’s ever found the putting surface when the hole was cut on the front right.

“I’m glad it’s out of the way,” he smirked.

During Friday’s second round, he found the back-left pin position on the closing hole at Muirfield Village much more to his liking.

After starting on the back side, Dufner capped off his first nine with an eagle hole-out from 176 yards. His ball landed pin-high left of the flag, skipped to the fringe, and rode a backboard down the slope and into the hole.

He added five more birdies for his second consecutive 65 to take a six-shot lead at 14 under par at the end of the morning wave.

“I had a pretty good number,” Dufner said, discussing the hole-out. “I think it was about 180 yards adjusted, which is kind of between a [7-iron and a 6-iron]. I went with the 6 because there’s that little backboard behind.

“It was a good fit for me. … Sometimes you get those situations where the fit is pretty good and you look like a hero. And sometimes we think the fit is good, and we look like a goat.

“So I’ll take it and move on.”

Dufner has dropped just one shot through 36 holes, when he failed to save par from the greenside bunker on 18 late Thursday. He’s otherwise carded 11 birdies and two eagles in 36 holes at Muirfield.