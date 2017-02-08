Golf Central Blog

IGF disqualifies amateur over contaminated meat

By

Will Gray
February 8, 2017, 2:36 pm

RSS

The International Golf Federation has retroactively disqualified Switzerland's Mathias Eggenberger from the 2016 World Amateur Team Championship over a positive PED sample traced back to his ingestion of contaminated meat.

Eggenberger's sample showed low levels of clenbuterol, a growth stimulant that falls under the IGF Anti-Doping Policy. Eggenberger's individual scores from the September event in Mexico were thrown out, and Switzerland's team score was adjusted to reflect his disqualification.

Clenbuterol is known to increase muscle growth and decrease fat, and is still used on livestock in some countries. The IGF had warned athletes as early as 2011 that meat in China and Mexico may be contaminated with the substance, and that they should "exercise extreme caution" when eating meat in either country.

The IGF investigated Eggenberger's "eating patterns" and found that he "ate only at restaurants where he was instructed to eat." That led to a "no fault or negligence" judgment but did not absolve Eggenberger from disqualification.

"Under Section 2.1.1 of the policy, the mere presence of clenbuterol in a player's body, even absent fault or negligence and regardless of the reason, constitutes a violation," read an IGF statement.

Eggenberger told Golf.com that he "cannot really add anything" to the IGF's published findings.

"During the World Team Championship in Mexico a doping test showed a minimal contamination with clenbuterol," Eggenberger said. "In Mexico, clenbuterol is still used in animal breeding. As other athletes have been tested positive in Mexico in the past on this substance, it became evident that this was also the reason in my case."

Article Tags: 

IGF

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods in Dubai on health: 'I feel good, not great'
Alternate Shot: Better in their prime - Tiger or Jack?
Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
Olympic course not the beacon of hope intended
The Social: All one big party

Trending

Who's your caddie? Stenson tosses Garcia's club
Alpha at Omega: Garcia wins in Dubai Desert Classic
USGA's Davis: Significant rules changes are coming
Years later, Cantlay returns from injury, tragedy
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Begay: No 'panic' from Woods after latest WD
Begay: Tiger not panicking over Dubai WD
Fore Things: Phil finds $100 on ground, returns it
Randall's Rant: End the debauchery, on Saturday
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.