'Still on Cloud 9,' Kang not sure about Kingsbarns

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Danielle Kang isn’t sure what to make of Kingsbarns Golf Links as she prepares to tee it up in Thursday’s start of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

That’s OK, though, the major champion wasn’t sure what to make of Olympia Fields before she dismantled the course on the way to winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship five weeks ago.

“Kingsbarns is interesting, but I don’t know if it’s really a links,” Kang said. “There’s an American style to it.”

Kang said her tee shots aren’t running much on these big fairways, and she won’t be bouncing shots into these big greens.

“I’m not hitting a lot of running shots,” she said. “I’m hitting regular shots.”

Kang knows this, though. She’s still fueled by the thrill she got making her first LPGA victory a major championship. If she wins this week, she will join Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun as the only players to win majors as their first two LPGA titles.

“I’m still on Cloud 9 from that win,” Kang said. “People tell me I need to get down, but I’m not going to. I like it.”