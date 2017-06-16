Kim looking to pull the Kaymer double

ERIN, Wis. – Si Woo Kim and Martin Kaymer don’t have much in common, but Kim is hoping to change that this week at Erin Hills.

Kaymer won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 just weeks after claiming The Players Championship in 2014, and now the Korean is hoping to follow in his footsteps. Kim shot a 2-under 70 in the second round, and at 5 under he sits two shots behind Paul Casey’s clubhouse lead.

“I played a little more comfortable here today because not much wind,” Kim said. “But I’m trying to get aggressive this morning, but the wind is coming, so that made it hard.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

Kim has been nagged by a bad back all year, and he withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson one week after winning the PGA Tour’s flagship event. He also withdrew from the Memorial two weeks ago after injuring his ankle in a bunker during the third round, but has showed no sign of injury through two rounds on a sprawling layout.

“I got back hurt, but getting better the last few days,” he said. “Get treatment, and it gets much better, my back now.”

Kim said that the key to his week so far has been on the greens, as he taken only 58 putts. He also won last year at the Wyndham Championship, but he has felt an extra boost in the wake of his triumph at TPC Sawgrass.

“Players gave a lot of confidence for me,” he said.