Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

Eric Cole carries the lead into Sunday’s final round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

His first PGA Tour won’t come easy as Ryan Gerard made quite the push on his back nine late on Moving Day to finish within a shot of Cole. And then there’s the hometown story of Mac Meissner who will have a large contingency of fans, and sits tied in third place at 10 under.

Alongside Meissner is reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun. There’s also a trio sitting at T-5: 2021 Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, No. 12-ranked Russell Henley and 2026 PGA Championship runner-up Alex Smalley.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Rd The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge final round tee times (ET)