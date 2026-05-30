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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published May 30, 2026 07:07 PM
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
May 30, 2026 06:26 PM
Eric Cole spoke to reporters about what he learned play in the windy conditions at Colonial Country Club after finishing with tournament best 7-under 63 on Moving Day.

Eric Cole carries the lead into Sunday’s final round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

His first PGA Tour won’t come easy as Ryan Gerard made quite the push on his back nine late on Moving Day to finish within a shot of Cole. And then there’s the hometown story of Mac Meissner who will have a large contingency of fans, and sits tied in third place at 10 under.

Alongside Meissner is reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun. There’s also a trio sitting at T-5: 2021 Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, No. 12-ranked Russell Henley and 2026 PGA Championship runner-up Alex Smalley.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Image for Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Rd
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Rd
The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge final round tee times (ET)

Time
TeePlayers
8:11 AM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Tom Hoge

Thorbjørn Olesen

8:22 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Luke Clanton

Lucas Glover

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Erik van Rooyen

8:44 AM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Patrick Rodgers

Takumi Kanaya

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Kevin Roy

Matt McCarty

9:11 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Lanto Griffin

Davis Riley

9:22 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Emiliano Grillo

J.T. Poston

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Adrien Saddier

Ricky Castillo

9:44 AM
EDT		1

Jeffrey Kang

Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Jackson Suber

Brandt Snedeker

Max Homa

10:11 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Andrew Novak

10:22 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Austin Smotherman

Kevin Yu

10:33 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Austin Eckroat

Adam Schenk

10:44 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Keita Nakajima

Brice Garnett

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Billy Horschel

Davis Thompson

11:11 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Zach Bauchou

Michael Kim

11:22 AM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Lee Hodges

Pierceson Coody

11:33 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

Johnny Keefer

Chandler Blanchet

11:44 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Andrew Putnam

A.J. Ewart

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Harman

12:11 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Doug Ghim

Gary Woodland

12:22 PM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Michael Thorbjornsen

Justin Thomas

12:33 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Nico Echavarria

Mackenzie Hughes

12:44 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Alex Smalley

Russell Henley

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Ryan Gerard

Mac Meissner