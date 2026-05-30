Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Eric Cole carries the lead into Sunday’s final round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
His first PGA Tour won’t come easy as Ryan Gerard made quite the push on his back nine late on Moving Day to finish within a shot of Cole. And then there’s the hometown story of Mac Meissner who will have a large contingency of fans, and sits tied in third place at 10 under.
Alongside Meissner is reigning U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun. There’s also a trio sitting at T-5: 2021 Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, No. 12-ranked Russell Henley and 2026 PGA Championship runner-up Alex Smalley.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Charles Schwab Challenge final round tee times (ET)
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Tom Hoge
Thorbjørn Olesen
|8:22 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Luke Clanton
Lucas Glover
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Erik van Rooyen
|8:44 AM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Patrick Rodgers
Takumi Kanaya
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Kevin Roy
Matt McCarty
|9:11 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Lanto Griffin
Davis Riley
|9:22 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Emiliano Grillo
J.T. Poston
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Adrien Saddier
Ricky Castillo
|9:44 AM
EDT
|1
Jeffrey Kang
Sahith Theegala
Taylor Moore
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Jackson Suber
Brandt Snedeker
Max Homa
|10:11 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Andrew Novak
|10:22 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Austin Smotherman
Kevin Yu
|10:33 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Austin Eckroat
Adam Schenk
|10:44 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Keita Nakajima
Brice Garnett
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Billy Horschel
Davis Thompson
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Zach Bauchou
Michael Kim
|11:22 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Kuchar
Lee Hodges
Pierceson Coody
|11:33 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
Johnny Keefer
Chandler Blanchet
|11:44 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Andrew Putnam
A.J. Ewart
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Akshay Bhatia
Brian Harman
|12:11 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Doug Ghim
Gary Woodland
|12:22 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Michael Thorbjornsen
Justin Thomas
|12:33 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Nico Echavarria
Mackenzie Hughes
|12:44 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Alex Smalley
Russell Henley
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Ryan Gerard
Mac Meissner