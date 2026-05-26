NCAA men’s golf championships 2026: Field, schedule, and how to watch

Six regional winners have been crowned but the journey to the top has barely even begun. Just ask defending champion Oklahoma State.

Thirty of the best teams in college golf converge on Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, for the stroke-play portion of 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships later this week.

A final day of 18 holes of stroke play Monday, June 1, determines the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion.

The team national champion will come out of the match-play format that consists of quarterfinals and semifinals Tuesday, June 2, followed by finals Wednesday, June 3.

Here’s how to watch the six-day extravaganza on Golf Channel and the list of teams who will be vying for this year’s national title:

How to watch NCAA Men’s Golf Championships (ET)

Friday, May 29



3:30-10:30PM: Round 1 stroke play (Golf Channel livestream)

Saturday, May 30



3:30-10:30PM: Round 2 stroke play (GC livestream)

Sunday, May 31



3:30-10:30PM: Round 3 stroke play (GC livestream)

Monday, June 1



1:30-3:30PM: Final-round stroke play (GC livestream)

3:30-5:30: Golf Today

5:30-9:30: Final-round stroke play (Golf Channel and livestream)

9:30-10:30: Golf Central

Tuesday, June 2



1:-3:30PM: Team quarterfinals match play (GC livestream)

6-10PM: Team semifinals match play (Golf Channel and livestream)

10-11PM: Golf Central

Wednesday, June 3



5:30-6PM: Golf Central Pregame

6-10PM: Team final match play (Golf Channel and live stream)

10-11PM: Golf Central



NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship teams and individuals

UGA Golf Club — Athens, Georgia

1. Vanderbilt

2. Louisville

3. Auburn

4. Brigham Young

5. Georgia

Traditions Club — Bryan, Texas

1. Texas

2. Texas A&M

3. Chattanooga

4. North Carolina

5. Tennessee

OSU Golf Club — Columbus, Ohio

1. Florida

2. Stanford

3. Memphis

4. Arizona State

5. Florida State

Trysting Tree Golf Club — Corvallis, Oregon

1.Oklahoma

2. UCLA

3. Arkansas

4. Purdue

5. San Diego

Individual: Michael Lugiano, Liberty

1. Arizona

2. Oklahoma State

3. LSU

T4. Arkansas State

T4. Duke

Bermuda Run Country Club — Winston-Salem, North Carolina

T1. Virginia

T1. Pepperdine

3. Ole Miss

4. USC

5. Mississippi State

Individual: Jacob Lang, Kentucky

