NCAA men’s golf championships 2026: Field, schedule, and how to watch
Six regional winners have been crowned but the journey to the top has barely even begun. Just ask defending champion Oklahoma State.
Thirty of the best teams in college golf converge on Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, for the stroke-play portion of 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships later this week.
A final day of 18 holes of stroke play Monday, June 1, determines the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion.
The team national champion will come out of the match-play format that consists of quarterfinals and semifinals Tuesday, June 2, followed by finals Wednesday, June 3.
Here’s how to watch the six-day extravaganza on Golf Channel and the list of teams who will be vying for this year’s national title:
How to watch NCAA Men’s Golf Championships (ET)
Friday, May 29
- 3:30-10:30PM: Round 1 stroke play (Golf Channel livestream)
Saturday, May 30
- 3:30-10:30PM: Round 2 stroke play (GC livestream)
Sunday, May 31
- 3:30-10:30PM: Round 3 stroke play (GC livestream)
Monday, June 1
- 1:30-3:30PM: Final-round stroke play (GC livestream)
- 3:30-5:30: Golf Today
- 5:30-9:30: Final-round stroke play (Golf Channel and livestream)
- 9:30-10:30: Golf Central
Tuesday, June 2
- 1:-3:30PM: Team quarterfinals match play (GC livestream)
- 6-10PM: Team semifinals match play (Golf Channel and livestream)
- 10-11PM: Golf Central
Wednesday, June 3
- 5:30-6PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 6-10PM: Team final match play (Golf Channel and live stream)
- 10-11PM: Golf Central
NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship teams and individuals
UGA Golf Club — Athens, Georgia
1. Vanderbilt
2. Louisville
3. Auburn
4. Brigham Young
5. Georgia
Traditions Club — Bryan, Texas
1. Texas
2. Texas A&M
3. Chattanooga
4. North Carolina
5. Tennessee
OSU Golf Club — Columbus, Ohio
1. Florida
2. Stanford
3. Memphis
4. Arizona State
5. Florida State
Trysting Tree Golf Club — Corvallis, Oregon
1.Oklahoma
2. UCLA
3. Arkansas
4. Purdue
5. San Diego
Individual: Michael Lugiano, Liberty
1. Arizona
2. Oklahoma State
3. LSU
T4. Arkansas State
T4. Duke
Bermuda Run Country Club — Winston-Salem, North Carolina
T1. Virginia
T1. Pepperdine
3. Ole Miss
4. USC
5. Mississippi State
Individual: Jacob Lang, Kentucky