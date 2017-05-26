Kisner is just the horse for Colonial course

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kevin Kisner is a big believer in the theory of horses for courses, this week’s stop at storied Colonial Country Club being the best example.

In three starts at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Kisner has finished in the top 10 twice, including a tie for fifth in 2015, and on Friday he moved into a share of the lead with Webb Simpson, Scott Piercy and Danny Lee at 6 under with back-to-back 67s.

“Top 5, if not the best,” Kisner said when asked where Colonial ranks in his heart on Tour. “I love Hilton Head just because it's a home game pretty much, but this is just like what I grew up on. Tight, small greens. You got to fit it in windows, not a lot of long irons into holes, which we've become accustomed to on the PGA Tour.”

Dean & DeLuca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Kisner has just two bogeys this week and said the key for him has been avoiding the rough and trees off the tee.

“You get so blocked out with the trees if you're in the rough that you hit so many run-up shots you're just not going to hit the greens with,” said Kisner, who ranks first in the field in fairways hit (22 of 28). “You're going to hit some short irons. If you hit the green, you don't have more than about a 25-footer for birdie.”