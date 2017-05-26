Golf Central Blog

Kisner is just the horse for Colonial course

By

Rex Hoggard
May 26, 2017, 7:27 pm

RSS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kevin Kisner is a big believer in the theory of horses for courses, this week’s stop at storied Colonial Country Club being the best example.

In three starts at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Kisner has finished in the top 10 twice, including a tie for fifth in 2015, and on Friday he moved into a share of the lead with Webb Simpson, Scott Piercy and Danny Lee at 6 under with back-to-back 67s.

“Top 5, if not the best,” Kisner said when asked where Colonial ranks in his heart on Tour. “I love Hilton Head just because it's a home game pretty much, but this is just like what I grew up on. Tight, small greens. You got to fit it in windows, not a lot of long irons into holes, which we've become accustomed to on the PGA Tour.”

Dean & DeLuca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Kisner has just two bogeys this week and said the key for him has been avoiding the rough and trees off the tee.

“You get so blocked out with the trees if you're in the rough that you hit so many run-up shots you're just not going to hit the greens with,” said Kisner, who ranks first in the field in fairways hit (22 of 28). “You're going to hit some short irons. If you hit the green, you don't have more than about a 25-footer for birdie.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Kevin Kisner

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Cut Line: Taking the long view
Facing another MC, Spieth rallies for 68
McIlroy to miss Memorial with lingering rib injury
Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course
Not happy: Rose shanks bunker shot OB

Trending

Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
No simulation: Sadlowski Destroys Golf Channel Simulator
Horschel talks about wife's battle with alcoholism
Love to Tiger: If Manning can, so can you
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
Stricker has Erin Hills experience, but no spot
Spieth ditches mallet putter after one week
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Poulter views U.S. Open qualifier as 'last resort'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.