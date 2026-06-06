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U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published June 6, 2026 12:02 AM
Lee takes command of U.S. Women's Open with 3-under 68
June 5, 2026 10:59 PM
Alison Lee admitted to being nervous seeing her name on the leaderboard on the back nine at Riviera but said she would leverage experience in other tournaments and playing at home in Southern California to help overcome the mental hurdles of being the co-leader for the first time at a major after 36 holes.

The weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open has arrived at Riviera Country Club and 68 players are moving on.

Alison Lee and Ruoning Yin lead the field after 36 holes in the second major tournament of the LPGA season. The duo sits just one stroke ahead of six different players tied for third overall. World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits two strokes back from the top after a stellar round of 67 on Friday.

It certainly isn’t lonely at the top after two rounds at Riviera, as a packed and relentless leaderboard heads into the third round on Saturday.

Here’s all the information on how to watch third-round coverage, as well as tee times.

USWO Round 3 coverage:

USWO Round 3 tee times (ET):

11:55 AM:
Yue Zhang
Chia Yen Wu
12:05 PM:
Ingrid Lindblad
Lottie Woad
12:15 PM:
Sakura Koiwai
Asterisk Talley (a)
12:25 PM:
Liqi Zeng
Rio Takeda
12:35 PM:
Celine Boutier
Jinhee Im
12:45 PM:
Mao Saigo
Yealimi Noh
12:55 PM:
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Minsol Kim
1:10 PM:
DaYeon Lee
Nataliya Guseva
1:20 PM:
Minjee Lee
Kaleiya Romero
1:30 PM:
Farah O’Keefe (a)
Gurleen Kaur
1:40 PM:
Charley Hull
Rose Zhang
1:50 PM:
A Lim Kim
Anna Nordqvist
2:00 PM:
Yuri Yoshida
Esther Henseleit
2:10 PM:
Grace Kim
Ayaka Furue
2:25 PM:
Amy Yang
Lucy Li
2:35 PM:
Bianca Pagdanganan
Ariya Jutanugarn
2:45 PM:
Shiho Kuwaki
Ana Belac
2:55 PM
Shuri Sakuma
Maria José Marin (a)
3:05 PM:
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Hannah Green
3:15 PM:
Miyu Yamashita
Maja Stark
3:25 PM:
Melanie Green
Minji Kang
3:40 PM:
Hye-Jin Choi
Pajaree Anannarukarn
3:50 PM:
Aphrodite Deng (a)
Aki Iwai
4:00 PM:
Kiara Romero (a)
Xiyu Janet Lin
4:10 PM:
Karis Davidson
Somi Lee
4:20 PM:
Brooke Henderson
Jeeno Thitikul
4:30 PM:
Nasa Hataoka
Patty Tavatanakit
4:40 PM:
Allisen Corpuz
Jiyai Shin
4:55 PM:
Nelly Korda
Sora Kamiya
5:05 PM:
Casandra Alexander
Lauren Coughlin
5:15 PM:
Sei Young Kim
Gaby Lopez
5:25 PM:
Hyunjo Yoo
Hinako Shibuno
5:35 PM:
Jennifer Kupcho
In Gee Chun
5:45 PM:
Ruoning Yin
Alison Lee
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Two
‘You can do it': With 13-month-old son in tow, Alison Lee tied for U.S. Women’s Open lead
Lee, who shares the lead with Ruoning Yin midway through this national championship at Riviera just over a year after having her first child, is more motivated than ever to break through for her first win.