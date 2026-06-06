U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

The weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open has arrived at Riviera Country Club and 68 players are moving on.

Alison Lee and Ruoning Yin lead the field after 36 holes in the second major tournament of the LPGA season. The duo sits just one stroke ahead of six different players tied for third overall. World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits two strokes back from the top after a stellar round of 67 on Friday.

It certainly isn’t lonely at the top after two rounds at Riviera, as a packed and relentless leaderboard heads into the third round on Saturday.

Here’s all the information on how to watch third-round coverage, as well as tee times.

USWO Round 3 coverage:

USWO Round 3 tee times (ET):

11:55 AM: Yue Zhang Chia Yen Wu 12:05 PM: Ingrid Lindblad Lottie Woad 12:15 PM: Sakura Koiwai Asterisk Talley (a) 12:25 PM: Liqi Zeng Rio Takeda 12:35 PM: Celine Boutier Jinhee Im 12:45 PM: Mao Saigo Yealimi Noh 12:55 PM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen Minsol Kim 1:10 PM: DaYeon Lee Nataliya Guseva 1:20 PM: Minjee Lee Kaleiya Romero 1:30 PM: Farah O’Keefe (a) Gurleen Kaur 1:40 PM: Charley Hull Rose Zhang 1:50 PM: A Lim Kim Anna Nordqvist 2:00 PM: Yuri Yoshida Esther Henseleit 2:10 PM: Grace Kim Ayaka Furue 2:25 PM: Amy Yang Lucy Li 2:35 PM: Bianca Pagdanganan Ariya Jutanugarn 2:45 PM: Shiho Kuwaki Ana Belac 2:55 PM Shuri Sakuma Maria José Marin (a) 3:05 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez Hannah Green 3:15 PM: Miyu Yamashita Maja Stark 3:25 PM: Melanie Green Minji Kang 3:40 PM: Hye-Jin Choi Pajaree Anannarukarn 3:50 PM: Aphrodite Deng (a) Aki Iwai 4:00 PM: Kiara Romero (a) Xiyu Janet Lin 4:10 PM: Karis Davidson Somi Lee 4:20 PM: Brooke Henderson Jeeno Thitikul 4:30 PM: Nasa Hataoka Patty Tavatanakit 4:40 PM: Allisen Corpuz Jiyai Shin 4:55 PM: Nelly Korda Sora Kamiya 5:05 PM: Casandra Alexander Lauren Coughlin 5:15 PM: Sei Young Kim Gaby Lopez 5:25 PM: Hyunjo Yoo Hinako Shibuno 5:35 PM: Jennifer Kupcho In Gee Chun 5:45 PM: Ruoning Yin Alison Lee