Wie West’s journey back ends with missed cut at Riviera

As far as comeback tours are concerned, Michelle Wie West’s will want fans wanting more from this week’s return in Southern California.

The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open winner shot a 75-74 in her opening two rounds at Riviera Country Club and is set to miss the projected cut at her first major event in four years.

Wie West previously missed the cut as host at the Mizuho Americas Open last month after carding a 82-80.

“I would be lying to say I wasn’t disappointed. I would have loved to have made the cut today, granted all day,” said Wie West after her second round Friday. “But I had a blast honestly, with playing here at Riv, such a special week to have played it, and to have family, friends, a lot of familiar faces coming out, it was a lot of fun.”

live U.S. Women’s Open - Round 2 The second round of the U.S. Women’s Open is underway at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

In March, the mother of two announced her plans to return to golf after a more than three-year hiatus from the sport. Wie West stepped away following the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

She called it an honor to have the opportunity to play at Riviera in a major event setting.

“Definitely felt a little scarier coming back, just being gone for so long,” she said. “You work so hard for just like really one week. It definitely was nerve-racking, but at the same time, it was a lot of fun to come play. Pebble just truly felt like the end. This was just a bonus, and a great bonus to be able to play at Riv — and to be able to play another U.S. Open.”

Wie West birdied at No. 17 before putting for par on her final hole Friday.

Cameras caught her embracing her daughter on the green.

We're not crying, you are 🥹



Michelle Wie West walks off the 18th green at the U.S. Women's Open, possibly for the final time.



📺 USA Network | @uswomensopen pic.twitter.com/fiCRIRWGY9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 5, 2026

“As soon as I hugged her, she was like, ‘Can I go to daycare?’ I’m glad I did all this for her,” Wie West said with a laugh. “It’s fun to see your kids grow up and really start to have their own passions and everything. The reason why she wanted to go up to daycare was because she wanted to go play with Brittany Lang’s kid. That’s also just so crazy to know that I’ve known Brittany Lang since I was 13, and now our kids are playing together and are best friends. It’s awesome. It’s fun to see the time go by, and I feel blessed.”

Who missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open?

Other than Wie West, the following players are in the clubhouse as of 5 p.m. ET and projected to miss the cut at 4 over:

Megan Khan (+5)

Lydia Ko (+5)

Auston Kim (+7)

Carlota Ciganda (+8)

Jenny Bae (+9)

Chizzy Iwai (+9)

Yui Kawamoto (+10)

This is a developing story.