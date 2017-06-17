Maguire wins Ladies' British Open Amateur

Ireland's Leona Maguire on Saturday defeated Spain's Ainhoa Olarra, 3 and 2, at Pyle and Kenfig to win the Ladies' British Open Amateur Championship.

Maguire, the top-ranked amteur in the world and two-time Annika Award winner, defeated Finald's Anna Backman earlier in the day to secure her place in the final.

The former Duke Blue Devil now has a place in the field for both the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's British Open. Maguire won the Smyth Salver as the low amateur at the Women's British last year.

She is also already qualified for year's fifth major, the Evian Championship, via the Annika Award.