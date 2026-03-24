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AUGUSTA NATIONAL

AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 1, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women's Amateur debut
March 24, 2026 01:48 PM
Reagan Zibilski, a member of the Arkansas women's golf team, will compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur next week and talked about her excitement about the upcoming tournament and how she's preparing.
Up Next
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
4:46
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut
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Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
4:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
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8:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
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5:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
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11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
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13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
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Along comeback trail, Rianne Malixi rediscovers her swing, dominance
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur field features all but two of world’s top 50
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
‘For Dave': Carla Bernat Escuder shines above the stars in Augusta National victory
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
One wrong club and near misses cost Lottie Woad a chance at Augusta National Women’s Am repeat
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Results, final leaderboard
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results

DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT

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02:40
From Valhalla to Augusta for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
Registration open for 2027 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers
The 2025 Masters
From professional game to Drive, Chip and Putt, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley concerned about pace of play
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14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
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01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
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01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
Registration open for 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers
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12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

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Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
2025 Augusta National Women’s Am., recap: Scores, results, highlights from ANWA final round
Here’s how the final round played at Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
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04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder shot 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National, winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a dramatic final round.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Spain’s Carla Bernat Escuder wins sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur
The 21-year-old Kansas State senior charged into the lead around the turn Saturday and held on over the final nine holes to claim one of golf’s most prized titles.
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05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
Watch the best shots so far from the third round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Duke’s Andie Smith slam-dunks hole-in-one at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course
Smith hooped an ace on Augusta National’s Par 3 Course Friday.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
The top 30 players and ties qualified for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings
Final-round tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
‘I like chasing': Spanish pair eyes Saturday rally at Augusta National
Stanford’s Andrea Revuelta and Kansas State’s Carla Bernat enter Saturday just one shot off the lead and in the penultimate pairing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
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04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine examine those chasing Lottie Woad and Kiera Romano at the top of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard, including Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta, and Jasmine Koo.
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05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender Kiara Romero sits down with Live From to discuss how she’s preparing for the final round of competition.
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07:18
Woad ready to make another run at Augusta
Lottie Woad reflects on the differences from 2024 to 2025 as she looks for a second consecutive victory at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
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06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
Megha Ganne joins Live From to discuss her experience playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her favorite hole on the course, support system among Stanford teammates and more.
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