The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 1, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women's Amateur debut
Reagan Zibilski, a member of the Arkansas women's golf team, will compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur next week and talked about her excitement about the upcoming tournament and how she's preparing.
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Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women's Amateur debut
Reagan Zibilski, a member of the Arkansas women's golf team, will compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur next week and talked about her excitement about the upcoming tournament and how she's preparing.
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women's Am
Arizona State's Patience Rhodes and Beth Coulter join "Golf Today" at TPC Scottsdale to talk about their invites to this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
Spaniard Carla Bernat Escuder, who grew up in the same region as Masters champion Sergio Garcia, shot a 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club to win the sixth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
Carla Bernat Escuder reflects after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur, sharing how she was able to stay so composed during the final round Saturday and what unique thing she will do to celebrate her victory.
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
Fresh off winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Carla Bernat Escuder joins NBC Sports' Mike Tirico and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley to receive the winner's trophy and reflect on her path to the win.
DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT
AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR
Here’s how the final round played at Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder shot 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National, winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a dramatic final round.
The 21-year-old Kansas State senior charged into the lead around the turn Saturday and held on over the final nine holes to claim one of golf’s most prized titles.
Watch the best shots so far from the third round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Smith hooped an ace on Augusta National’s Par 3 Course Friday.
The top 30 players and ties qualified for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club.
Final-round tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Stanford’s Andrea Revuelta and Kansas State’s Carla Bernat enter Saturday just one shot off the lead and in the penultimate pairing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine examine those chasing Lottie Woad and Kiera Romano at the top of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard, including Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta, and Jasmine Koo.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur contender Kiara Romero sits down with Live From to discuss how she’s preparing for the final round of competition.
Lottie Woad reflects on the differences from 2024 to 2025 as she looks for a second consecutive victory at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Megha Ganne joins Live From to discuss her experience playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her favorite hole on the course, support system among Stanford teammates and more.