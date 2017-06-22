McIlroy (67) working hard on his putting stroke

CROMWELL, Conn. – Rory McIlroy’s putter may have secured itself a reprieve.

The Northern Irishman, who missed the cut last week at the U.S. Open after being sidelined with an injury since The Players in May, conceded on Thursday at the Travelers Championship that he wanted to give his current putter one more week to “see how it performed.”

Although he took 30 putts and lost about a stroke to the field on the greens, McIlroy took solace in a round of 67 that left him tied for 10th when he completed his day.

“It's nothing to do with the putter. It's mostly what I'm doing with it,” said McIlroy, who spoke with putting coach Phil Kenyon on Monday. “If I keep working on stuff and working on the right things and believing in it, hopefully it will turn around sooner rather than later.”

Following his early exit at Erin Hills, McIlroy said he’s been focused on his green reading and a slight adjustment to his grip, essentially trying to keep his right hand “stronger” so his palms face each other during the stroke.

He made a 16-footer for birdie at the 17th hole (he began his day on No. 10), and added birdie putts of 7 feet at Nos. 1 and 3. In fact, his only real snafu on the greens occurred at the 18th, which was his only bogey of the day when he missed a 3-footer for par.

Although McIlroy is content to stick with his current TaylorMade putter this week, he does have options if he wants to make a change.

“[TaylorMade] put a putter in my locker for my dad and I might have a go with it,” he smiled.