McIlroy begins week as PGA Champ. betting favorite

Will Gray
August 7, 2017, 4:01 pm

Jordan Spieth has labeled Rory McIlroy as the favorite for this week's PGA Championship, and Las Vegas seems to agree.

While the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook installed Spieth and McIlroy as co-favorites last month, McIlroy will start the week as a 7/1 betting favorite. Spieth is next at 8/1, followed by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and recent winner Hideki Matsuyama at 12/1.

McIlroy's dominance at Quail Hollow is well-documented, with two wins and six top-10s in seven starts, while Spieth has won two of his last three starts, including The Open.

Here's a look at some of the odds on other contenders, as Quail Hollow gets set to host the season's final major for the first time:

7/1: Rory McIlroy

8/1: Jordan Spieth

12/1: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

15/1: Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jon Rahm

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

35/1: Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

40/1: Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger

60/1: Zach Johnson, Alex Noren, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman

80/1: Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Jason Dufner, Ian Poulter, J.B. Holmes, Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Kevin Chappell

100/1: Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzel, Brendan Steele, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

