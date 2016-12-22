Golf Central Blog

Mickelson commits to Farmers Insurance Open

Golf Channel Digital
December 22, 2016, 7:13 pm

Phil Mickelson is still recovering from two surgeries to fix a sports hernia, but the five-time major champion plans to return at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January.

Mickelson underwent the first procedure on Oct. 19, shortly after he competed in the Safeway Open. But Lefty needed another operation in December, and in statement he said there was no timetable for his return.

Mickelson could possibly tee it up at the CareerBuilder Challenge the week before the Farmers since he is the tournament ambassador. But it seems at the very least, the three-time Farmers winner will be at Torrey Pines.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are among the notable players who have also committed.

