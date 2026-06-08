Curtis Cup 2026: Full rosters, format and how to watch

One of the top amateur golf competitions in the world tees off in Southern California later this week.

The 44th edition of the Curtis Cup pits eight of the best young, female American players against counterparts from Great Britain and Ireland at Bel-Air Country Club.

Great Britain and Ireland walked away winners at Sunningdale in 2024 but have yet to triumph on U.S. soil since 1994.

The biennial tournament begins Friday, June 12, with three morning fourball matches followed by three afternoon foursomes matches. Saturday follows the same format, while eight singles matches on Sunday afternoon will determine a winner.

GolfChannel.com will be streaming live coverage of the morning fourballs, while Golf Channel will broadcast the foursomes and singles matches on TV. Here’s a breakdown of when and how to watch the international competition (all times EDT):

Friday



Saturday



Sunday



Team USA Curtis Cup roster

Fresh off a top-10 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open, top-ranked amateur Kiara Romero headlines the roster. Returning Americans include 17-year-old phenom Asterisk Talley and 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Anna Davis.

Anna Davis, 20

Kary Hollenbaugh, 21

Jasmine Koo, 20

Farah O’Keefe, 20

Kiara Romero, 20

Asterisk Talley, 17

Avery Weed, 20

Kelly Xu, 21

Chloe Kovelesky (19) and Macy Pate (20) are alternates for Team USA.

“Representing the United States in the Curtis Cup is an incredible honor, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this team,” said Xu. “The Curtis Cup has such a rich history in amateur golf, and I’m excited to compete alongside this amazing group of teammates while representing our country on an international stage.”

U.S. Women’s Open amateurs: Kiara Romero, Maria Jose Marin finish inside top 10 at Riv Amateurs Kiara Romero and Maria Jose Marin each carded 68s this week at Riviera Country Club that fueled their respective top-10 finishes.

Team Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup roster

Catriona Matthew will captain GB&I once again, with Beth Coulter and Patience Rhodes returning after leading the team to victory at Sunningdale.

Beth Coulter, 22

Sophia Fullbrook, 20

Lily Hirst, 23

Isla McDonald-O’Brien, 19

Charlotte Naughton, 18

Nellie Ong, 19

Patience Rhodes, 22

Davina Xanh, 22



Annabel Peaford (17) and Emma Fleming (21) will serve as the team’s alternates.

“We have selected eight players who we believe will provide us with the best opportunity of retaining the Curtis Cup against the United States of America,” said Matthew. “With a number of players turning professional since the last match, we have a new, exciting team.”

“In terms of the amateur rankings, we will be the underdogs, but we also were at Sunningdale,” she added. “It’s going to be a challenge but in match play anyone can beat anyone and it’s just trying to instill that belief in my players. ... It’s great fun to see the next generation come through, getting to know them and trying to help them. We are all preparing to give our best at Bel-Air next month.”

Curtis Cup history

Team USA has a rather sizable advantage on its competition from across the pond when it comes to Curtis Cup accounting.

The all-time series record favors the Americans, 31-9-3.

The United States will play host again in four years, when National Golf Links of America in Southampton, New York, gets the 46th Curtis Cup from June 7-9, 2030.

Prior to that U.S. return, Scotland will get to host the 2028 edition at Royal Dornoch.