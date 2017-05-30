NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship is underway at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

After four days of stroke play, eight teams advanced to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals are contested on Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.

Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry won the individual title.

Scoring:

TV Times (all times ET):

Tuesday

11AM-1:30PM: Match-play quarterfinals (Click here to watch live)

4PM-8PM: Match-play semifinals

Wednesday

4-8PM: Match-play finals