By the numbers: Key stats from Chappell's win

Kevin Chappell birdied the par-5 18th to win the Valero Texas Open. Here are the key stats from the final round provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit.

Kevin Chappell

• Six career runner-up finishes before first win

• Most runner-ups of any player to get first win over last five seasons

• Sixth top-3 finish over last two seasons (T-4th most in that span)

• Only Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have more

• Fifth player since 2000 to get first PGA Tour win at Texas Open

• Second in field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

• Second in field in strokes gained approach

• Projected to move inside top 25 in World Ranking

Brooks Koepka

• 7-under 65; best career final round score in relation to par

• Played first eight holes of final round in 5 under (five birdies, zero bogeys)

• Third consecutive top-11 finish (missed four cuts in previous six starts)

• First in field in strokes gained tee-to-green (+6.4 Sunday)

• 15 under last six PGA Tour stroke play rounds (20 over in previous 10 rounds)

Kevin Tway

• Best finish of PGA Tour career (44th start)

• Previous best: T-26 at 2014 Travelers Championship

• Bob Tway (father) finished runner-up in this event in 2003

• Birdied three of first four holes to begin final round

Tony Finau

• Third top-5 finish on PGA Tour this season (second in last four starts)

• Played five-hole stretch on back nine (12-16) in 4 under

• Bogey on 72nd hole (needed birdie at 18 to get to 11 under)

Aaron Baddeley

• 4-under 68 in final round; played last eight holes in 3 under

• Second top-10 on PGA Tour this season (CIMB Classic)

• Third career top-10 in this event (first since T-3 in 2010)