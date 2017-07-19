Open prop bets released on low score, winning score

Scoring at Royal Birkdale is expected to be difficult, but on the eve of The Open there are options for placing bets if you feel especially confident in how players will fare.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has created a number of scoring prop bets for this week's action in England, including estimates on the low single-round score and winning total:

Winning score: Over/Under 275.5 (par 280)

Lowest single-round score: Over/Under 64.5 (par 70)

Will there be a playoff? Yes +300, No -360

Will there be a hole-in-one? Yes -120, No +100

Additionally, there are also options for betting the eventual finish position for several of the game's biggest stars:

Jordan Spieth: Over/Under 17.5 (must finish 17th or better for "under" to win)

Rickie Fowler: Over/Under 17.5

Dustin Johnson: Over/Under 18.5

Sergio Garcia: Over/Under 19.5

Jon Rahm: Over/Under 20.5

Rory McIlroy: Over/Under 22.5

Hideki Matsuyama: Over/Under 22.5

Justin Rose: Over/Under 22.5

Brooks Koepka: Over/Under 30.5