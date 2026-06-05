Scottie Scheffler turns shank into par save at Memorial

Scottie Scheffler’s attempt at a three-peat at Jack’s Place isn’t off to the best start, but at the very least, he didn’t let a rare shank turn into a dropped shot on Friday.

Five holes into his second round at the Memorial Tournament, Sheffler was in the bunker and had 81 feet to the hole. In an uncharacteristic flub, the world No. 1 shanked his ensuing shot — his third of the hole — hitting the ball out of the bunker but to the right into the rough — now 53 feet to the hole.

What could’ve been an up-and-down birdie turned into a must-make for Scheffler’s momentum on the front nine — and make it he did.

Scheffler chipped onto the green and holed a 7-footer to card a ‘5' and stay at even par for his round.

As of publishing, that momentum has waned for the four-time major champ. He’s made the turn and is sitting on three bogeys as he moves to the final eight holes.

Check back later for a full update on his round.