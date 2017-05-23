Palmer to drive way around home Colonial course

FORT WORTH, Texas – When he’s not playing a PGA Tour event, Ryan Palmer can normally be found at Colonial Country Club, where he is a member, playing casual rounds with his caddie James Edmondson, who is also a member at the iconic club.

So when the Tour is in town for this week’s Dean & Deluca Invitational, Palmer doesn’t spend a lot of time studying the course.

“I don’t think [Edmondson] and I pull the yardage book out,” he laughed on Tuesday. “We just get the number and we go. I’ll hold my book up and it’ll still be on the second hole, we’re playing [No.] 15.”

Because of that home field advantage, Palmer takes a different approach to the 7,209-yard layout, which is widely considered one of the circuit’s more difficult driving courses.

“A lot of times players say this golf course takes driver out of their hands,” Palmer said. “It’s in my hands all day just because I’ve played it enough. That’s the way I play it and it’s worked out pretty good.”

This week is Palmer’s 14th start in the event and he has five top-25 finishes, including a tie for third last year for his best showing.