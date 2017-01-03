PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole

PXG’s new deal with Lydia Ko is official.

Parsons Xtreme Golf announced Tuesday that Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko, U.S. Women's Open winner Brittany Lang, Christina Kim and Ryann O’Toole have signed deals to play PXG clubs.

Ko was formerly under contract with Callaway. The announcement is part of a PXG women’s specific strategy in 2017.

Ko signed a five-year deal with PXG and will wear a PXG hat and carry a PXG bag. She told GolfChannel.com that she isn’t required to use PXG as all 14 clubs in her bag, but she said she will do so, including a putter, though she hasn’t chosen the putter yet.

“I have it narrowed down to two putters, both a mallet style,” Ko said.

“This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective,” PXG founder Bob Parsons said in a statement. “In 2016, we saw remarkable growth in international sales, but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries.”

LPGA pros Cristie Kerr, Alison Lee, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari are already under contract with PXG. PGA Tour pros James Hahn, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Ryan Moore and Charl Schwartzel also have been under contract.