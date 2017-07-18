Golf Central Blog

Rahm leaning on mental coach after U.S. Open outbursts

Ryan Lavner
July 18, 2017, 12:11 pm

SOUTHPORT, England – Jon Rahm said that his mental coach, Joseba del Carmen, was instrumental in his climb from lightly recruited junior to No. 1-ranked amateur.

Del Carmen might be even more important now if Rahm is to maximize his immense potential.

Criticized for his outbursts at the U.S. Open, Rahm knew there was work to do with Del Carmen, a former bomb-disposal expert with whom the fiery Spaniard has worked since the summer of 2014. Managing his emotions has been an ongoing struggle for Rahm, even as a kid, and he later apologized to his fellow playing competitors for his actions at Erin Hills.

“Lately there’s been a lot of things going on,” Rahm said Tuesday, “but we’ve been working a lot on mindfulness – being aware of the moment, and trying to focus on right now.”

Rahm said he started doing a couple of new breathing exercises Sunday at the Irish Open to help control his temper. Clearly they worked – he blew away the field by six shots for his second pro title.

“I surprised myself,” he said. “It shows that whatever we’re doing is working, so hopefully I can keep it up.”

Jon Rahm, The Open 2017, Royal Birkdale

