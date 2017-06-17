Golf Central Blog

Record 63s: Comparing Miller, Thomas

Golf Channel Digital
June 17, 2017

Comparing the 63s shot by Johnny Miller and Justin Thomas in the U.S. Open. Miller held the record for low score in relation to par in a U.S. Open, 8 under, until Thomas shot 9 under on Saturday.

Where: Miller, Oakmont, Oakmont, Pa. Thomas, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis.

When: Miller, 1973 U.S. Open, final round. Thomas, 2017 U.S. Open, third round.

Date: Miller, June 17, 1973. Thomas, June 17, 2017.

Relation to par: Miller, 8 under. Thomas, record 9 under.

Birdies/bogeys/eagles: Miller, 9/1/0. Thomas, 9/2/1.

Greens in regulation: Miller, 18/18. Thomas, 14/18.

Fairways hit: Miller, 12/14. Thomas, 11/14.

Putts: Miller, 29. Thomas, 25.

Finishing hole: Miller lipped out a 20-foot birdie putt for 62. Thomas made an 8-foot eagle putt for 63.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

