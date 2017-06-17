Record 63s: Comparing Miller, Thomas

Comparing the 63s shot by Johnny Miller and Justin Thomas in the U.S. Open. Miller held the record for low score in relation to par in a U.S. Open, 8 under, until Thomas shot 9 under on Saturday.

Where: Miller, Oakmont, Oakmont, Pa. Thomas, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis.

When: Miller, 1973 U.S. Open, final round. Thomas, 2017 U.S. Open, third round.

Date: Miller, June 17, 1973. Thomas, June 17, 2017.

Relation to par: Miller, 8 under. Thomas, record 9 under.

Birdies/bogeys/eagles: Miller, 9/1/0. Thomas, 9/2/1.

Greens in regulation: Miller, 18/18. Thomas, 14/18.

Fairways hit: Miller, 12/14. Thomas, 11/14.

Putts: Miller, 29. Thomas, 25.

Finishing hole: Miller lipped out a 20-foot birdie putt for 62. Thomas made an 8-foot eagle putt for 63.