Reed hits all 18 greens in second-round 65

By

Rex Hoggard
January 6, 2017, 9:14 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – For the first time in his career on the PGA Tour Patrick Reed hit all 18 greens in regulation on Friday at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Always the perfectionist, things could have been even better.

“I could have hit all [15] fairways as well, but my tee shot on No. 1 was too good and just went through the fairway,” he smiled.

The consolation was an 8-under 65 that moved Reed into a share of the lead at Kapalua. Not bad for a guy who spent last week in bed nursing the flu.

“You know, when you're sick, you don't really have much body control,” Reed said. “You don't have really any sense of feel or touch. Because of that, when you're trying to swing hard, it just led to careless mistakes and careless bogeys.”

On Friday that wasn’t an issue, as he made three birdies in his first five holes before playing the closing nine in 5 under par. His second round left him at 11 under and dropped his combined total to 117 under par in 14 trips around the Plantation Course.

Patrick Reed, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

