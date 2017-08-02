Scott to miss two playoff events for child's birth

AKRON, Ohio – Adam Scott is about to embark on a pivotal two-week stretch that could be his last competitive golf for quite a while.

Scott’s wife, Marie, is due to give birth to the couple’s second child on Aug. 19. The timing means that Scott is planning to skip the first two playoff events, The Northern Trust, Aug. 24-27, and Dell Technologies Championship, Sept. 1-4, to be home in the Bahamas with his family.

Scott would return to action at the BMW Championship that begins Sept. 14, but he currently ranks 70th in the season-long points race. It means in order to qualify for the 70-man field without playing the first two postseason events, he’ll need a big result either this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational or at next week’s PGA Championship.

“I need to play exceptionally well the next couple weeks to make it beyond, well, make it to the BMW, anyway,” Scott said Wednesday. “I need to really jump a lot. But it’s one of those things that happens in life, and if it turns out to be a forced break then you’ve got to take advantage of that. It’s all good things that are happening.”

Scott won at Firestone Country Club in 2011 and has recorded a pair of top-10 finishes here since 2014, but he has struggled to contend in recent weeks. His T-22 finish at The Open was thanks in large part to a closing 67, and he has only one top-10 finish over his last five worldwide starts.

“It’s just been a lot of average golf,” Scott said. “Certainly haven’t embarrassed myself, but it’s frustrating because if it’s not one thing, it’s the other. I haven’t been able to put it all together, but I haven’t maybe given myself the best chance to, either.”