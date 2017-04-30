Golf Central Blog

Senden's son diagnosed with brain tumor

By

Ryan Lavner
April 30, 2017, 9:07 am

RSS

AVONDALE, La. – John Senden has stepped away from the PGA Tour after announcing that his 13-year-old son has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Senden, 46, withdrew from the Zurich Classic earlier this week and said that he has no timetable for a return to the Tour.

“Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far,” Senden said in a statement released by the Tour. “As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time.

“Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts.” 

Article Tags: 

John Senden, PGA Tour, Cancer

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Zurich Classic final round suspended by storms
Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC
Senden's son diagnosed with brain tumor
Blixt and Smith giggle their way to 54-hole lead
Poulter keeps card after Tour recalibrates points
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.