Golf Central Blog

Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam

By

Will Gray
August 12, 2017, 5:36 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite a run of birdies in the middle of his third round, Jordan Spieth won’t land the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the 99th PGA Championship. He also knows that getting his hands on the Wanamaker Trophy could become an uphill battle.

Spieth had the chance this week to become the youngest player to ever win all four of golf’s biggest events, but he effectively played his way out of contention with a second-round 73 and shot a third-round 71 that left him at 3 over for the week and well off the pace.

His personal chase will resume next year at Bellerive in St. Louis, and while Spieth was a runner-up two years ago at Whistling Straits, he believes that some of the nuances of this particular tournament don’t suit exactly his game.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

“The PGA Championship I think is going to be the toughest for me. If we look historically back on my career, I think I will play this tournament worse than the other three majors just in the way that it’s set up,” Spieth said. “I feel like my game truly suits the other three majors maybe more than the PGA Championship. But I believe we can play anywhere and we can win anywhere. It's just a matter of having everything in sync at the right time.”

Spieth made only four total birdies through his first 36 holes at Quail Hollow Club, but he converted five in a nine-hole stretch in the middle of his third round. Unfortunately for Spieth, the birdie barrage was preceded by a trio of bogeys and followed by a double bogey on the difficult 18th.

“I putted better. I had a few more opportunities and then really putted nicely after No. 6 today,” Spieth said. “Found a little something that I was trying out there. It seemed to work out. I felt very good about the way I was stroking it, and the way I played 10 of the last 11 holes.”

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner leads Matsuyama, Stroud by one at PGA
Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam
Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'
Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 3 at Quail Hollow

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.